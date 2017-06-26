Missing and endangered woman in Racine County

KANSASVILLE, Wis. — The Racine County Sheriff's Department needs your help finding a missing and endangered woman.

59-year-old Lynn Rickard left her home during the early morning hours on Sunday.

Rickard suffers from mental health illness and is supposed to be on oxygen but left her home without it. Rickard may be naked at this time.

If you have any details on her whereabouts contact Racine County dispatch at 262-886-2300.