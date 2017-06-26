N.M. man accused of stabbing elderly parents over lack of air conditioner

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. -- "Do you know what you're being charged with?” asked the judge.

“Yeah, It's disgusting," said Robert Generosa.



Robert Generosa was in court Saturday after police said he stabbed his parents with a knife.



"I feel sorry for what happened, you know," said neighbor James Brazell. "It's bad and it's not good. It's family."



Court documents show that Generosa got angry when there was no air conditioning in their family home. He started waving a knife in the air and eventually held it up to his elderly parents' faces and shouted he would stab them.



Then he cut his father's face several times. He also struck him on the top of his head with the knife handle.



Neighbors said they were shocked.



"I've seen him for years and he's always been a nice individual you know waved, he's been very kind," neighbor William Gray said.



The father told KOAT-TV that he and his wife were shaken by the attack and aren't doing well. His face was covered with a large bandage where he was struck. He said his son suffered a mental episode that night.



"Obviously the son has some problems, you now," Brazell said. "Families have problems and everything else. I'm just sorry to see that."



Neighbors said this entire street was blocked off with APD and SWAT units until early in the morning.



"They just kept continually announced on a bullhorn, 'Please come out you know we're here for your own safety,'" Gray said.



They said the stand-off lasted until 3 a.m.



Generosa was charged with aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. Generosa told the judge he can't afford the $5,000 needed to get out of jail.