Madison grocery store employee tries to stop theft, gets whipped with belt

MADISON (WKOW) -- A man who tried to steal a cart full of beer from a grocery store in Madison ended up whipping an employee who tried to stop him.



According to the Madison Police Department, the cashier tried to stop the man who was trying leave the Pick 'n Save store on McKee Road with the cart of stolen beer around 3:15 p.m. Saturday. The suspect took off his belt and used it to whip the employee at least nine times in the head and upper body. The victim was left with welts and the suspect got away.



Police used a K9 to try to track him, but he was not found. Police say the suspect is a black man in his thirties. He was wearing a black ball cap, a black t-shirt, jeans and sunglasses.