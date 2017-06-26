Top Republican to press for $705 billion defense budget - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Top Republican to press for $705 billion defense budget

Posted:

By RICHARD LARDNER
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- A powerful House Republican is set to press his case for $705 billion in military spending next year.

The Armed Services Committee chairman, congressman Mac Thornberry of Texas, is pushing for a defense budget that's larger than at any point during the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. And it's a level of spending that even a number of his GOP colleagues don't support.

Thornberry's blueprint is scheduled to be released Monday.

He says the increase is needed to repair a military that's been at almost continuous combat since 2001.

Thornberry's plan will propose $37 billion above what President Donald Trump requested for core Pentagon operations plus another $65 billion for warfighting missions.

Conservatives who dominate the House Budget Committee have agreed on a budget outline that promises $20 billion less.

