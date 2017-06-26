Decision day on Brendan Dassey's possible release - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Decision day on Brendan Dassey's possible release

WAUPON, Wis. (WBAY) -

Monday will decide whether Brendan Dassey will be released from prison or if he'll stay behind bars.

The State Department of Justice has until 5 p.m. Monday to respond to a motion Dassey's lawyers filed Friday asking for his release.

Last week, a three-judge panel of the Seventh Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago ruled 2-1, upholding a lower court's ruling overturning his conviction.

They said Dassey's confession to murdering Teresa Halbach was coerced and inadmissible.

Dassey and his uncle Steven Avery have been serving life sentences, after being convicted for killing the freelance photographer.

Halbach was last seen on their Manitowoc County property on Halloween 2005.

The case gained international attention with the Netflix documentary series, "Making a Murderer."

