Couple killed in Reedsburg fire identified

REEDSVILLE, Wis. (AP) -

Officials have identified the couple killed in a Reedsburg house fire.

Forty-year-old Michael Schanke and 36-year-old Michelle Schanke died when their home caught fire Saturday about 11 p.m.

Fire officials say the back portion of the home was engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The couple was found in an upstairs bedroom. The couple's dog and cat also perished in the fire.

