Langlade County Sheriff's Office looking for missing inmate

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
LANGLADE COUNTY (WAOW) -

The Langlade County Sheriff's Office is looking for Cody Head, an inmate who is missing from the jail. They said the 30-year-old didn't return to jail after being released on work release.

According to court documents, Head was found guilty of maintaining a drug trafficking house in 2016, a felony charge.

June 2, 2017, charges were filed against Head by the Langlade County District Attorney for three different felonies, including maintaining a drug trafficking place.

If you have any information, you're being asked to call the Langlade County Sheriff's Department at 715-627-6411.

