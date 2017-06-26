Body recovered by Trempealeau Lock and Dam - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Body recovered by Trempealeau Lock and Dam

Posted:
TREMPEALEAU, WI (WXOW) -

An investigation is underway after a body is recovered by the Trempealeau Lock and Dam Monday morning.

The Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office isn't releasing much information at this time. 

We do know that the body of a middle-aged male victim was pulled from the Mississippi by the dam around 7:45 a.m. 

The person's identity has not been made public.

We'll have more information as it becomes available. 

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.