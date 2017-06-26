Indiana water park's owners apologize for children's burns - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Indiana water park's owners apologize for children's burns

Posted:
PORTER, Ind. (AP) -

A company that operates a northwestern Indiana water park authorities closed after 11 children suffered chemical burns says it's "profoundly sorry" for the injuries.

An advertisement Seven Peaks Resorts placed in local newspapers says the children were burned after an equipment malfunction sent too much chlorine into Seven Peaks Waterpark's children's slide area.

The company says it's inspecting all of the Porter, Indiana, water park's equipment.

Porter County Health Department Administrator Keith Letta says the company has not contacted the department since his office closed the water park on June 19 after 11 children received chemical burns and a 12th suffered an eye irritation. Two other children had their collarbones broken while on a park waterslide.

Letta says the park won't reopen until it passes a county compliance inspection.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.