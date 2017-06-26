Camp Girl Power underway at UWMC in Wausau

The University of Wisconsin Marathon County campus in Wausau is home to Girl Power Camp this week.

The week-long session has a rock 'n roll theme and is designed to empower the 35 young women who are enrolled.

"Some of the things we like about the girl power and girl-only environment is that they can work on those skills in a safe and empowered environment heard," co-organizer Holly Hassel said.

"The camper's project is writing a song and then creating a music video to go along with that," camp co-organizer Katie Kalish said.

Organizers said the girls will watch music videos from icons of the last half century-- like Aretha Franklin.

"It is good to have pride in what you are doing and its good to be powerful and confident," camper Lauren Edwards said.