Former Ryan opponent finishes transition to becoming a woman

House Speaker Paul Ryan's congressional opponent last year has switched genders.

Ryan easily defeated Democrat Ryan Solen of Mount Pleasant in November. The Racine Journal Times reported Monday that Solen began transitioning into becoming a woman early this year and officially became Rebecca Solen in May.

The 40-year-old Solen told the newspaper that she had struggled with gender identity since she was five years old but got married, served with the U.S. Army in Iraq and had four children. She says after the election her identity crisis reached a tipping point. She says she's much happier living as Rebecca.

Solen announced in May she wouldn't run for Congress again, citing health issues. Democratic ironworker Randy Bryce of Caledonia declared last week he will challenge Ryan next year.