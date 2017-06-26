Former Ryan opponent finishes transition to becoming a woman - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Former Ryan opponent finishes transition to becoming a woman

Posted:
RACINE, Wis. (AP) -

House Speaker Paul Ryan's congressional opponent last year has switched genders.

Ryan easily defeated Democrat Ryan Solen of Mount Pleasant in November. The Racine Journal Times reported Monday that Solen began transitioning into becoming a woman early this year and officially became Rebecca Solen in May.

The 40-year-old Solen told the newspaper that she had struggled with gender identity since she was five years old but got married, served with the U.S. Army in Iraq and had four children. She says after the election her identity crisis reached a tipping point. She says she's much happier living as Rebecca.

Solen announced in May she wouldn't run for Congress again, citing health issues. Democratic ironworker Randy Bryce of Caledonia declared last week he will challenge Ryan next year.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.