Missing Marshfield woman left medications, cell phone at home

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
MARSHFIELD (WAOW) -

Police said 46-year-old Anna Ineichen, last seen in Marshfield June 22, left her residence without her medication and her cell phone. They said she has a history of depression.

Ineichen's car was found unoccupied on Friday morning in rural Wood County. The Black Ford Escape SUV was near Highway 54 west of the Lake Dexter Dam.

According to police, Ineichen is 5'2", 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Initial search efforts have been unsuccessful. Police said Ineichen's family have not heard from her and are concerned about her welfare.

If you have any information, contact the Marshfield Police Department at (715) 387-4394.

