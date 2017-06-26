DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate locked up - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DOJ asks to keep 'Making a Murderer' inmate locked up

Posted:
MADISON, Wis. (AP) -

The Wisconsin Department of Justice is asking a federal appeals court to keep an inmate featured in the Netflix series "Making a Murderer" behind bars pending an appeal of a ruling overturning his conviction.

Brendan Dassey was sentenced to life in 2007 in connection with Teresa Halbach's death. Dassey told detectives he helped his uncle, Steven Avery, rape and kill her.

A federal judge overturned his conviction last year, ruling investigators coerced Dassey into confessing. A three-judge panel from the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals upheld that ruling last week, prompting Dassey's attorneys to seek his immediate release.

DOJ attorneys argued in a filing Monday that Dassey should remain in prison because they plan to appeal to the full 7th Circuit, and a jury found Dassey committed heinous crimes.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.