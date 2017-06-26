Man and several others pull driver from fatal crash in Marathon Co.

A Wausau man was one of about a dozen good samaritans that tried to save a man's life after he crashed into a pond off Lilac Avenue in Rib Mountain Sunday evening.

It all started with a trip for some ice cream at nearby Briq's for 18 year-old Zaldy Geiss and his mother Karen, when they saw several cars pulled over on the side of the street and a vehicle partially submerged in water.

"It was kind of scary," said Zaldy, a recent graduate of Wausau East. "We didn't even hear a car crashing into the fence or anything."

"I just wanted to see if there was anything we can do," said Zaldy's mother Karen. "I was thankful and proud of everyone."

The Geiss family said that three men swam to the car to try and rescue the man, who witnesses said was already unresponsive after the impact.

"[The men] couldn't release the seat belt, but then I think one of them finally got it," Karen said. "They pulled the man out of the window and started floating him back [to shore]."

"They were swimming toward the shore but they were like having a hard time, I guess," Zaldy said. "So I quickly hopped in there and just helped them pick him up and bring him to shore."

After Zaldy and several other citizens pulled the man onto dry land prior to emergency crews arriving, two women, who the Geiss family said worked at an area hospital, were waiting to perform CPR on the unidentified man.

"I was just thinking about the guy [and] hoping he'd survive," Zaldy said. "I'll probably always remember this."

"I really felt so thankful for the people that were there," Karen said. "It was just encouraging to me that people stopped and they actually put themselves out there and they wanted to help."

Zaldy's mother said that it was not out of character for her son to want to help someone in need.

Zaldy said he would like to do it every day, as he hopes to one day become a police officer.