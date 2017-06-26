Wisconsin newlyweds get surprise performance from Rascal Flatts

A couple celebrating their wedding at the Sugar Island Barn on Saturday were surprised by some very special guests -- the trio of Rascal Flatts!

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney were in Wisconsin to perform at Country USA Oshkosh.

The bride and groom don't know the members of the band, but a spokesman with Sugar Island Barn told WISN 12 NEWS that a family member contacted them last October to ask if they would do the honor.

"They said that if they had time they would try and it ended up working out," spokesman Brady Robus said.

Rascal Flatts performed their single "Bless the Broken Road" for the newlyweds and their guests.

Watch video of the performance on Sugar Island Barn's Facebook page.