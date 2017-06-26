Wisconsin newlyweds get surprise performance from Rascal Flatts - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wisconsin newlyweds get surprise performance from Rascal Flatts

Posted:
WATERTOWN, WI (WISN) -

A couple celebrating their wedding at the Sugar Island Barn on Saturday were surprised by some very special guests -- the trio of Rascal Flatts!

Gary LeVox, Jay DeMarcus and Joe Don Rooney were in Wisconsin to perform at Country USA Oshkosh.

The bride and groom don't know the members of the band, but a spokesman with Sugar Island Barn told WISN 12 NEWS that a family member contacted them last October to ask if they would do the honor.

"They said that if they had time they would try and it ended up working out," spokesman Brady Robus said.

Rascal Flatts performed their single "Bless the Broken Road" for the newlyweds and their guests.

Watch video of the performance on Sugar Island Barn's Facebook page.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.