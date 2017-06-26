New Snapchat feature raises privacy concerns

Snapchat users now have the ability to find other users' exact location.

This happens when the "Snap Map" feature is turned on.

Young adults are taking note of the possible dangers but aren't letting that stop them from using the feature. Meanwhile, officials are urging parents to get involved.

"It's a really interesting feature most definitely," said UW-Stevens Point alumna Taylar Price. "When I noticed that I didn't have it, I automatically went to update it."

Authorities worry that it could raise many different safety concerns, including stalking situations or users noticing when others aren't at their home. They feat this could lead to break-ins or other criminal acts.

"In this day and age there are people out there that could use that information for ill or bad intent and monitor certain people," said Sgt. Dan Goff of the Everest Metro Police Department. "Parents should get involved when their kids are using apps with location tracking features."

The feature also has the ability to allow users to see the current location of other individuals. Experts believe parents are now going to have to understand more about the apps their children use, in order to prevent harmful situations from occurring.

"As a parent, you want to know who your children's friends are in Snapchat because they can at any time toggle the settings to share the location or not with those people in Snapchat," said Tatania Jordan, CPO of Bark.

While this is a new feature, sharing locations through other apps such as Find My Friends or Facebook Messenger aren't.

"Be aware that there may be people looking at your information that you might not want them to know where you're at," said Goff. "And be aware of who you're friending and who you're allowing to see your public information."

Those with Snapchat have the ability to "go ghost" so other users won't have the ability to see where they are.