Accused dog killer pleas not guilty - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Accused dog killer pleas not guilty

Posted:
ONEIDA COUNTY (WAOW) -

An Oneida County man pleaded not guilty Monday for killing a dog. 

Back in May, Robert Runnerstrom was charged with one felony of mistreating a dog, resulting in its death.

He will be back in court in August. 

The maximum sentence he faces is three and a half years in prison.

He is also being charged with two misdemeanors: possession of drug paraphernalia and bail jumping.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.