Residents voice concerns over phase two of Thomas St. construction

By Katherine Bauer, Quintern
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -

Monday night, residents met with city officials to give feedback on two potential plans for phase two of the Thomas Street construction.

At city hall, people were able to look at two proposals. One plan would expand Thomas Street between the Wisconsin River Bridge and Fourth Avenue into four lanes.

The other would widen the street to add a center turn lane. Both plans will add bike lanes and incorporate new sidewalks and utilities.

Director of Public Works and Utilities Eric Lindman explained that Thomas Street is reaching capacity as a roadway and needs to expand to accommodate growing traffic.

People shared concerns about traffic flow, especially where the train tracks cross near First Avenue. Others were wary because the city will need to buy up private property and buildings to widen the road, including houses.

"I think a little bit is how does that process work," Lindman said. "It is a lengthy process. It's a 12-to-18 month process. Once the city comes in and determines that we need a portion of that property, if we have to do a full taking, which would be the home and the property, then additional negotiations happen as far as relocation, expenses, and those types of things."

City planners will present both proposals to the city council next month. The city hopes to break ground in 2019.

