Saric, Brogdon unanimous All-Rookie selections

NEW YORK (AP) -

The Latest on the NBA awards show (all times local): 8:40 p.m.

Philadelphia's Dario Saric and Milwaukee guard Malcolm Brogdon were unanimously selected to the All-Rookie first team.

Both players received all 100 first-team votes from a panel of sports writers and broadcasters.

They were joined by Joel Embiid, Saric's teammate in Philadelphia, along with Sacramento guard Buddy Hield and Knicks forward Willy Hernangomez. There were four international players on the first team for the first time in the award's history.

Saric, Brogdon and Embiid are the three finalists for Rookie of the Year to be announced Monday night during the NBA Awards show.

The second team was Denver's Jamal Murray, Boston's Jaylen Brown, the Suns' Marquese Chriss, Lakers guard Brandon Ingram and Dallas guard Yogi Ferrell.

