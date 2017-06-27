Wake Up welcomes sports journalist Morey Hershgordon - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wake Up welcomes sports journalist Morey Hershgordon

Posted:
By Josh Holland, Wake Up Wisconsin Anchor
Wake Up Wisconsin welcomed a new face to the studio Tuesday morning. Morey Hershgordon started with the Newsline 9 Sports team in mid-June. 

Morey comes to Wausau from Quinnipiac University and is originally from Pennsylvania. 

