Man missing from Adams Co., believed to be endangered

The Adams County Sheriff's Department is searching for a missing man last seen in Adams County on June 23.

59-year-old William Sheeran is from Illinois but was last seen on Browndeer Ave. west of County Highway Z in the Adams County Township of Monroe. He was staying at a residence about 3 miles from that location.

Police said Sheeran left around 3:45 p.m. to go for a walk, neighbors said they saw him around that time. Family reported him missing several hours later when he didn't come back. A citizen said they saw a man matching Sheeran's description walking in the area of a boat landing.

Sheeran is described as a white male, 5'10", at least 250 pounds with blond hair and blue eyes.

He does not have a cell phone.

If you have any information you're being asked to call the Adams County Sheriff’s Office Lt. David Carlson at 608-339-3304.