Alabama governor briefed about post lockdown - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Alabama governor briefed about post lockdown

Posted:
HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) -

The governor's office says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is being updated about a lockdown by an official at Redstone Arsenal, but the official couldn't provide any details.

Ivey issued a statement Tuesday saying, "My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter."

The base was placed on lockdown amid reports of a possible active shooter. A base spokesman says there are no confirmed reports of casualties.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.