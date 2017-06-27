Alabama governor briefed about post lockdown

The governor's office says Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey is being updated about a lockdown by an official at Redstone Arsenal, but the official couldn't provide any details.

Ivey issued a statement Tuesday saying, "My office is aware of the developing situation at Redstone Arsenal, and we are monitoring it closely. I am praying for a swift resolution to this matter."

The base was placed on lockdown amid reports of a possible active shooter. A base spokesman says there are no confirmed reports of casualties.