Wisconsin senator's health care stance welcomed back home

Conservatives and liberals in Wisconsin both see hope in Republican Sen. Ron Johnson's steadfast refusal to back the current version of the GOP Senate health care bill.

Although they disagree with the reasons for his opposition, liberals see Johnson's stand as a chance to sink the entire GOP effort to kill the current health care law enacted under former President Barack Obama.

And fellow conservatives like Gov. Scott Walker are praising Johnson's attention-grabbing move. Walker and others including Wisconsin's doctors and hospitals are urging Johnson to seek changes to ensure Wisconsin isn't penalized for rejecting federal money to expand Medicaid.

Johnson supporter Kathy Kiernan says she's giving Johnson some "breathing room" to seek changes to improve the bill. But she thinks he ultimately will vote for it.