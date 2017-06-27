Fill The Boot campaign kicks off in Wausau

On Tuesday, the Wausau Fire department and the Muscular Dystrophy Association began their Fill The Boot drive to help raise money for Muscular Dystrophy.

The campaign has been running for 60 years, and has collected about $600 million for the cause, according to firefighter Paramedic Matt Tormohlen.

He said the MDA donates around $17 million a year to research.

"It makes you feel really good," Tormohlen said. "It's good to get out and get a good face to community."

The donations also help children with MD go to the MDA summer camp. Roy Thorson was able to attend the camp this past week.

"We went on pontoon rides, motorcycle rides, and did arts and crafts," Thorson said. "I just appreciate what the fire fighters do for the community."

Firefighters will be at the 400 block, Balloon and Rib fest, and at the Bull Falls Blues fest to collect donations.