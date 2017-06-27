DASHCAM VIDEO: Dramatic video shows bus crash in Michigan - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

DASHCAM VIDEO: Dramatic video shows bus crash in Michigan

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
MICHIGAN (WAOW) -

New video released shows the moment a bus and SUV collided in Michigan in May.

Five people were inside the DDOT bus at the time that a teen driver of an SUV slammed into it. The bus then ran into a brick wall. The 60-year-old driver of the bus was taken to the hospital for his injuries.

No one died in the accident.

