Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft of copper wire

BROKAW (WAOW) - Thieves ripped off about $5,000 worth of copper wire from Mastec, a business on County Highway W in Brokaw.

"Someone entered an unsecured area on the property and removed a substantial amount of copper cable and a couple copper cable reels, which were used as telephone wire insulation," Marathon County Sheriff's Deputy Dale Ruechel said.

The theft happened sometime between June 19 and June 27.

Investigators want scrap yard workers to keep an eye out for the stolen wire.

"Some of the pieces are four or five inches in diameter. Also, it would be noticeable for someone to bring in a large amount of brand new, unused wire," Ruechel said.

If you have any information contact Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers by using the P3 Tips App which you can find in the Apple Store or Google Play and download to your mobile device.

You may also submit tips at www.marathoncountycrimestoppers.org or call 1-877-409-8777.

You can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a cash reward.