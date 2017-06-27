Marathon Co. Crime Stoppers: Theft of copper wire

BROKAW (WAOW) - Thieves ripped off about $5,000 worth of copper wire from Mastec, a business on County Highway W in Brokaw.More >>
BROKAW (WAOW) - Thieves ripped off about $5,000 worth of copper wire from Mastec, a business on County Highway W in Brokaw.More >>
Marathon County Crime Stoppers is looking to find the owners of thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms and sporting goods recovered during a burglary investigation.More >>
Marathon County Crime Stoppers is looking to find the owners of thousands of dollars worth of stolen firearms and sporting goods recovered during a burglary investigation.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
ROTHSCHILD (WAOW) - Marathon County investigators need help to find the arsonist who caused thousands of dollars in damage to a shelter at George Street Park.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
WAUSAU (WAOW) - Thieves using credit card skimmers have targeted four central Wisconsin cities - Marshfield, Rhinelander, Tomahawk and Wausau.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.More >>
STEVENS POINT (WAOW) - ' Tis the season for gift-giving and for some -- taking. Portage County Crime Stoppers advises to use caution when shopping in stores and online.More >>
One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.More >>
Richard Rademaker of Wausau died June 25 after his car crashed into a retention pond in Rib Mountain.More >>
Richard Rademaker of Wausau died June 25 after his car crashed into a retention pond in Rib Mountain.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
An historic Wisconsin bar with a reputation for apparent paranormal activity could appear in a new Netflix series.More >>
Plover Police Chief Daniel Ault said Tuesday investigators have conducted searches for possible remains of a woman missing since March.More >>
Plover Police Chief Daniel Ault said Tuesday investigators have conducted searches for possible remains of a woman missing since March.More >>
The Marathon County Board addressed three motions Tuesday that have been hot topics throughout the area.More >>
The Marathon County Board addressed three motions Tuesday that have been hot topics throughout the area.More >>