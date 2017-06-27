One man dead, four people arrested in 3 Marathon Co. drug incidents

One man died from an apparent meth overdose and four people were arrested in three separate drug incidents Monday, according to the Marathon County Sheriff's Department.

Police were called to the Town of Norrie Monday morning for two people with a medical emergency. Lucas Groshek, 37, and his wife, 33-year-old Carolyn Groshek of Shawano County had pulled into a driveway and were visibly shaking and convulsing, Sheriff Scott Parks said. Lucas was pronounced dead at the hospital and Carolyn is in stable condition.

An autopsy was being performed on Lucas Groshek. A "large amount" of meth was found in the couple's car, Parks said in a statement.

Later Monday, three people were arrested after a traffic stop, search of a Wausau home and seizure of $8,100 worth of meth, $1,600 worth of cocaine, $6,200 worth of marijuana and a loaded handgun.

Taken into custody were Tou Yongyee Xiong, 33; Susie Cheng, 25; and Leng Ritchie, 28, Parks said. Police are recommending several different charges, including maintaining a drug trafficking place and delivery of meth.

The fourth person arrested, 32-year-old Alan Pearcy, is suspected of growing marijuana in the Town of Norrie, Parks said.

About 10 ounces of marijuana were recovered and a four-year-old child was removed from Pearcy's home, the sheriff said.