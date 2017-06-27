Search for Plover woman has included searches for possible remains

PLOVER (WAOW) - Plover Police Chief Daniel Ault said Tuesday investigators have conducted searches for possible remains of a woman missing since March.

Krista Sypher was last seen in her Plover home March 13. Her husband reported her missing March 20.

Authorities have repeatedly said they believe someone close to Sypher is responsible for her disappearance.

"Every day we are following up leads," Ault said. "I remain extremely confident we are going to solve it. We are going to find Krista."

He declined to elaborate on the searches that have been done.

Leads being pursued included analyzing data collected and lab reports of items taken from her home and cross-referencing comments and statements, the police chief said.