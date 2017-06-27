UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rib Mountain crash

Richard Rademaker of Wausau died June 25 after his car crashed into a retention pond in Rib Mountain.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for the 74-year-old.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday off of Lilac Avenue in Rib Mountain.

Richard's daughter, Allison Rademaker Samb, said her dad was loved by many family and friends. She told Newsline 9 in a Facebook message that Richard had dinner with his family a few hours before the accident happened and knew that he was loved.

Allison went on to say that he was the best father a person could ask for, gentle and soft-spoken but wise and supportive.

According to his daughter, Richard was a lover of the Upper Peninsula, hockey which was a time he cherished with his kids .

Allison said her and her family are grateful for all of the people who tried to help when his car went into the pond.