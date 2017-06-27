UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rib Mountain crash - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

UPDATE: Man identified in fatal Rib Mountain crash

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Connect
RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) -

Richard Rademaker of Wausau died June 25 after his car crashed into a retention pond in Rib Mountain.

Authorities have not released a cause of death for the 74-year-old.

It happened around 7 p.m. Sunday off of Lilac Avenue in Rib Mountain.

Richard's daughter, Allison Rademaker Samb, said her dad was loved by many family and friends. She told Newsline 9 in a Facebook message that Richard had dinner with his family a few hours before the accident happened and knew that he was loved.

Allison went on to say that he was the best father a person could ask for, gentle and soft-spoken but wise and supportive.

According to his daughter, Richard was a lover of the Upper Peninsula, hockey which was a time he cherished with his kids .

Allison said her and her family are grateful for all of the people who tried to help when his car went into the pond.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.