Walker visits veteran-owned business in Wausau

Gov. Scott Walker visited 17 veteran-owed businesses in four Wisconsin cities on Tuesday.

One of the stops was at Prosthetic Orthotic Center, owned by Navy veteran by Bob Lots of Wausau. Walker presented him a veteran-owned business certification and a new logo to put on his windows and website.

"We want to draw attention to these companies, so people will want to support veterans," the governor said.

Walker proclaimed Tuesday as Veteran-Owned Business Day in Wisconsin to recognize them and encourage other veterans to create businesses.

According to the state Department of Veterans Affairs, 11 percent of businesses in Wisconsin, are owned by veterans. Walker says 30 percent of those owners will hire other veterans to work for them.