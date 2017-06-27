Portage County Petsaver: Kittens - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Portage County Petsaver: Kittens

Posted:
By Melissa Langbehn, Anchor, Multimedia Journalist
PLOVER (WAOW)-- The Humane Society of Portage County has many kittens available for adoption.

There are beautiful adult cats and dogs, housed in the facility in Plover, as well.

On July 18, a fundraiser takes place for the shelter at Sentry World in Stevens Point http://www.hspcwi.org/Golf2017/index.html

The money raised during the golf outing will go to help care for homeless animals at the humane society.

For more information you can also call 715-344-6012.

