Family speaks out after Marshfield woman goes missing

Police continued looking for answers Tuesday after a Marshfield woman went missing last week.

Anna Ineichen was last seen in Marshfield Thursday night. Police found her black SUV early Friday morning along Hwy 54, just west of the Lake Dexter dam.

"There's nothing that's explaining the situation," Marshfield Lieutenant Dennis Keffer said. "That makes it a little more challenging for us."

WAOW spoke with one of Ineichen's family members Tuesday. Marie Zoellner, Ineichen's sister, said it's out of character for her sister to go out so late at night. She wondered if someone stopped to give her a ride somewhere but she hasn't heard from Ineichen. Zoellner said she's hopeful her sister will be found safe.

Family and police are worried because the 46-year-old has a history of depression.

"We have general concerns that indicate that she may not have her medication and that's an important concern," Keffer said.

Wood County Sheriff's Department have searched Lake Dexter and the surrounding area for any clues about the disappearance.

The Marshfield Police asked anyone with information to get in contact with them.

"We're asking anyone who may have been in the area Thursday, early Friday morning, and seen her vehicle along the side of the rode, or possibly have seen her, to give our department a call," Keffer said.

Ineichen is 5'2" tall, 180 pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

Police are now trying to determine what happened after Ineichen left her car.