Congressional candidate speaks out for those with preexisting conditions

Cathy Myers of Janesville recently kicked off her congressional campaign. Her main focus is on health care, she is pushing back against the proposed plan from Paul Ryan.

"Health care is a right, everyone deserves to have it," said Myers. "We live in the richest country and pay the most."

The democrat just wrapped up her annual motorcycle ride through the state. Along the way, she made a stop in Stevens Point, meeting with 9-year-old Jack.

Jack suffers from X-linked Agammaglobulinemia, a disease that prevents his body from making antibodies. Every other week he has to get infusions through his stomach. His parents are paying thousands of dollars every month to ensure he is healthy and well.

"If Paul Ryan's proposal goes through, people like Jack with die," said Myers.

Myers herself suffers from pre-existing conditions. If elected, she wants to do everything she can to make healthcare more affordable for Wisconsin families.

She is circulating a petition with Jack asking Senator Ron Johnson to protect his health care. Cathy and Jack will deliver the petition together to Sen. Johnson's Milwaukee office Thursday morning.