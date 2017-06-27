Bronson Koenig runs shooting academy after signing with Bucks

Former Badger shooting guard Bronson Koenig has been busy after agreeing to a two-way deal with the Milwaukee Bucks last week. Koenig signed as a free agent, which allows him to play for the Bucks or their G-League affiliate in Oshkosh.

Meanwhile, Koenig has been running around signing autographs and spending time with kids at Johnson Creek High School.

Koenig did not hear his name called during the NBA Draft, but signed with the Bucks just one day after the draft.

"I've kind of had to prove myself my whole life," Koenig said. "There are people who doubt me and everything like that and I'm ready to prove myself and show what I can do."

Koenig led the Badgers in scoring last season and will hope to maintain that momentum with Milwaukee in the Las Vegas Summer League. He is recovering from an ankle injury that occurred during a workout with the Bucks in May, but he says he is returning to playing shape.

"It's a roller coaster and getting hurt with my ankle and everything and having to rehab that," Koenig said. "Having to stay in shape for the workouts because the workouts are super intense."