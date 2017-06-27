Marathon Co. Board discusses redistricting, wheel tax, courthouse security

The Marathon County Board addressed three motions Tuesday that have been hot topics throughout the area.

The Executive Committee moved forward with formally requesting the state to mandate a nonpartisan group draw voting district lines.

"We're getting on record to support that all of the legislative maps in Wisconsin are drawn in a fair manner," said board member Katie Rosenberg.

Four counties - Lincoln, Wood, Dunn and Jefferson - have already done so. This comes as the Supreme Court has decided to determine whether the state's redistricting actions are constitutional.

"The public is kind of into it, and the momentum is here," said Rosenberg. "So I thought, this is the perfect opportunity for us as a county to take a stance."

This is just a formal stance the county would be taking. Marathon County would not physically be making any changes to voting districts.

Also on the docket Tuesday evening: the wheel tax.

The tax is supposed to end November 30, unless the board decides to extend it. Tuesday, they went over what information they still need in order to make that decision.

Those details include road damage in the county, where they can get more money to repair the damage, and an update on the state's budget.

Lastly, residents could see changes to the courthouse by the end of July.

County officials say metal detectors could be in place at most entrances by July 28. They also plan to have the east entrance closed by August 4.

Officials said the project costs around half a million dollars.