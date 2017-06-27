Votto homers as Reds beat Brewers 8-6 - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Votto homers as Reds beat Brewers 8-6

Posted:
CINCINNATI (AP) -

Joey Votto hit a tiebreaking two-run homer in the fifth inning, helping the last-place Cincinnati Reds top the Milwaukee Brewers 8-6 on Tuesday night.

Billy Hamilton, Adam Duvall and Eugenio Suarez also connected for Cincinnati, which scored its most runs in 19 games since Scooter Gennett hit four homers in its 13-1 win over St. Louis on June 6.

Milwaukee slugger Ryan Braun returned after missing 31 games with a strained left calf, but the NL Central-leading Brewers lost for the third time in four games. Braun went 1 for 5 with a double.

