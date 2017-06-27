Chris Brooks steps down at UWSP, accepts assistant coaching position at Michigan Tech

After six successful seasons as head coach of the UW-Stevens Point men's ice hockey team, head coach Chris Brooks has resigned to accept an assistant coaching position with Michigan Tech University.

Brooks leaves the Pointers as one of the most accomplished coaches in program history. He compiled a 119-45-13 record including appearances in the 2014, 2015, and 2016 National Championship games. The third time was the charm as the Pointers won their first title under Brooks and fifth in school history. That same year he was named the 2016 Division III Coach of the Year by USCHO.com.

"We never could have accomplished what we accomplished without consistency," he noted. "The guys knew consequences before they acted. We had a structured environment which played a big part in our success."

Brooks is one of three new coaches on the Michigan Tech staff. Former Huskies head coach Mel Pearson took the head coaching job at the University of Michigan in late April which meant assistant Joe Shawhan assumed the top role. Within a month, Shawhan hired Brooks and Dallas Steward, who served as an associate head coach with the Chicago Steel of the USHL.

"I want to be in a situation where I can win," Brooks said of the opportunity to coach at a prominent Division I school. "It's one of the top hockey areas in the country."

For the past two seasons, Michigan Tech has made the NCAA Tournament. The Huskies have won three national championships and eight WCHA championships.

Brooks reports to Houghton, MI on Monday, July 3.