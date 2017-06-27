Male, female, X: DC giving drivers a new option on licenses - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Male, female, X: DC giving drivers a new option on licenses

Posted:

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The District of Columbia is giving residents a new gender option on their driver's licenses or identification cards issued by the city's department of motor vehicles.

On Tuesday, the city will begin allowing residents to choose "X," the gender-neutral identifier. Residents had previously been given only male and female as choices for gender identifier.

Any resident seeking a license can request the gender-neutral identifier, but the city says in a statement that the new option is anticipated to immediately benefit the transgender community.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser says the city has long been a leader in lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender rights and gender issues and the change is the most recent example of the city's "commitment to inclusivity."

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.