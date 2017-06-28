Police: Man drives SUV off tow truck, injures driver

Parking is at a premium in Bay View, Milwaukee. Everybody knows parking in front of a driveway is a big no-no, so when a tow truck driver showed up at about 10:30 Monday morning to tow a ticketed SUV parked across a driveway on Howell, no one should've been surprised.

"Kind of went to the extreme terms of what you would expect for getting your car towed," Rachel Thompson said. She said she saw the towed SUV being placed on a flatbed. Seconds later, she said the female tow truck driver was laying on the ground in pain, knocked off the tow truck.

The SUV was gone.

"From what I understand, he put it in reverse. I saw the bed of the tow truck no long had the chain, so I knew that was gone. He just kind of put it in full speed and took off with it," Thompson said.

A neighbor snapped a picture of the driver returning to the scene later that day.

Thompson said he claimed he thought it was being stolen, but she said he was unapologetic.

"It seemed like he could be blaming her. I mean if you have your car I don't see why you're coming back, unless you are checking to see if she was okay, or what you could do for her...but that was not anything he said," Thompson said.

Milwaukee police arrested the 53-year-old driver Tuesday afternoon. He is expected to be charged with a felony hit-and-run.

The female tow truck driver remains in the hospital with serious back and leg injuries.