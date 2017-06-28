Fireworks sold in Wisconsin recalled - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Fireworks sold in Wisconsin recalled

By Camille DuPuis, Quintern
WISCONSIN (WAOW) -

The United States Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall Tuesday on TNT Red, White & Blue Smoke fireworks. 

About 36,000 units of these fireworks were sold by Walmart, Target and other retailers in Wisconsin, Illinois, Ohio and Vermont beginning in May 2017. The purchase price was approximately $5.00.

The recall states the fireworks can unexpectedly explode after lighting, which could cause burn and injury hazards to users. 

The UPC number 027736036561 appears on the packaging. 

Consumers are advised to discontinue use of the smoke fireworks and contact American Promotional Events for a refund. 

