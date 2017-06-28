New strain of fentanyl could be resistant to Narcan

A new strain of the deadly opioid fentanyl could be resistant to life-saving overdose drugs such as Narcan. It has surfaced in Georgia and is responsible for 44 deaths in Illinois, according to an official.

"It's a very serious situation and it's very dangerous," said Nelly Miles with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

This drug is called acrylfentanyl, it was found in a drug seizure in Georgia in early spring.

"There are multiple reports showing that this drug is resistant to naloxone," said Miles.

Narcan and Naloxone are life saving antidotes to opioid overdoses, but in many cases they don't seem to work to reverse the effects of acrylfentanyl.

The GBI said they also tested another fentanyl chemical seized in Georgia that is so unique it's not yet on the list of banned synthetic designer drugs in the state.

"This is tetra hydro fureon fentanyl. It's a long name. We haven't seen it before and unfortunately it isn't covered under Georgia law yet," said Miles.

Law enforcement officials said online sales of fentanyl powder are a big factor behind the epidemic.