Plover police search landfill in connection to missing person

The Plover Police Department along with the Portage County Sheriff's Department is searching a landfill in Wisconsin Rapids in connection with a missing person.

Krista Sypher, 44, was last seen March 13 in the village of Plover. Her husband reported her missing a week later.

Monday, police began searching the Cranberry Creek landfill in Wisconsin Rapids for anything that may be related to the investigation.

Police Chief Dan Ault said they have the investigation broken up into phases and this is one part of that.

Throughout the past few months, police have continually said they expect foul play in Sypher's disappearance.