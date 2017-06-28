Lincoln County Petsaver: Kittens

MERRILL (WAOW) - Three kittens from the Humane Society of Lincoln County in Merrill are our Petsaver for Wednesday.

The names of the littermates, which shelter volunteers had fun choosing, are Cindy Clawford, Catsy Cline and Pawssanova.

The adoption fee is $50, which includes their spay/neuter, vaccines and microchip.

Two-for-one deals are in effect.

Special pricing is also available for adults, which have a adoption fee of $20.

For more information call 715-536-3459 or go to www.furrypets.com