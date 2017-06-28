Wausau Concerts on the Square moved indoors - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Wausau Concerts on the Square moved indoors

Posted:
By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
WAUSAU (WAOW) -

Wausau's weekly summer concert series, Concerts on the Square is being moved indoors for June 28.

The event will be moved from the 400 block to the Marathon Park Ice Rink #1 due to the uncertainty of the weather.

According to leaders from Wausau Events, drinks, chairs and food can still be brought indoors.

