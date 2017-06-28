Stevens Point man wins pizza making contest

A central Wisconsin pizza master recently took home a title for being the fastest at his craft.

Kelly Collins competed at the 2017 Toppers Pizza Skin Sprints Championship early June. Contestants pressed, stretched and sauced six large pizzas as quickly as possible.

Collins finished the feat in just one minute and 44 seconds.

"Just lots and lots of practice," Collins said. "Just doing it over and over. And it's not quite the same as making a pizza day to day for a customer. It takes a little time to set up for it and obviously clean-up time."

Collins has worked in the pizza business for 17 years and began competing 13 years ago.