Walker approval rating at highest level since October 2014

Gov. Scott Walker's approval rating is at its highest level since October 2014.

The Marquette University Law School poll released Wednesday showed that 48 percent of respondents approve of the job Walker is doing while 48 percent disapprove. His approval rating was 45 percent in March and 42 percent in late October.

His rating is the same as it was at this point in July 2013 before he ran for a second term in 2014.

The poll was taken as Walker has been traveling the state touting his state budget proposal that raises spending on public schools.

The poll surveyed 800 registered voters between June 22 and Sunday and had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.5 percentage points.