Recent rainfalls concern central Wisconsin farmers - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Recent rainfalls concern central Wisconsin farmers

Posted:
By Mimi Mitrovic, Quintern
Connect
RUDOLPH (WAOW) -

The wet season this year is causing a concern for central Wisconsin farmers.

Comparing this year to last summer, Arnold's Strawberry Farm has seen a decrease in their crops and in sales.

"If it continues to rain it will ruin the crops," Farmer Mike Arnolds said. "The number of pickers have gone down because of the rain."

This summer already, the strawberry farm has seen about 12 1/2 inches of rain.

"I have never seen this much rain before," said Arnold.

Arnold said he believes every farmer in the region is having the same issues and concerns as him.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WAOW
1908 Grand Avenue, Wausau, WI 54403
News Tips: news@waow.com or 715-842-9293

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WAOW Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.