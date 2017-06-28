Recent rainfalls concern central Wisconsin farmers

The wet season this year is causing a concern for central Wisconsin farmers.

Comparing this year to last summer, Arnold's Strawberry Farm has seen a decrease in their crops and in sales.

"If it continues to rain it will ruin the crops," Farmer Mike Arnolds said. "The number of pickers have gone down because of the rain."

This summer already, the strawberry farm has seen about 12 1/2 inches of rain.

"I have never seen this much rain before," said Arnold.

Arnold said he believes every farmer in the region is having the same issues and concerns as him.