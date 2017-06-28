Coroner: Medical condition caused Wausau man to drive into pond

RIB MOUNTAIN (WAOW) - A medical condition caused a 74-year-old Wausau man to crash his vehicle into a retention pond just outside Wausau, Marathon County Medical Examiner Jessica Blahnik said Wednesday.

Police said Richard Rademaker was unconscious when he was pulled from the submerged vehicle about 7 pm. Sunday off of Lilac Avenue and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful.

Blahnik said a preliminary autopsy determined a medical condition caused Rademaker to drive off the street into the pond but an exact cause of death, such as drowning, won't be known until all autopsy results are analyzed.

She declined comment on what the preliminary autopsy found as to Rademaker's medical condition.