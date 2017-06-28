Tornado causes significant damage in western Wisconsin - WAOW - Newsline 9, Wausau News, Weather, Sports

Tornado causes significant damage in western Wisconsin

By Courtney Terlecki, Multimedia Journalist
Spring Valley (WAOW) -

A tornado has been confirmed in western Wisconsin.

Officials said it touched down near Spring Valley in Pierce County early Wednesday evening causing significant damages.

Law enforcement said it caused downed power lines, trees and significant damage to homes.

