UPDATE: One person injured in tornado near Spring Valley

Posted:

ELLSWORTH (AP) -- An emergency official says one person was injured when a tornado touched down in western Wisconsin, damaging 25 to 30 homes and farm buildings.

Gary Brown, emergency manager for Pierce County, says the person was in a barn when the storm hit and part of the building collapsed. The person was taken to a local hospital but no condition was available.

The tornado struck about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday in an area between Ellsworth and Spring Valley, Wisconsin, which are about 60 miles east of Minneapolis.

Brown says he saw several houses that had very significant damage.

Meteorologist Todd Krause at the National Weather Service in Chanhassen, Minnesota, says after morning storms moved on, there was enough afternoon sunshine to heat up the atmosphere and trigger the tornado.

Pierce County (WQOW) -- Authorities with the Pierce County Sheriff's Office told our affiliate, News 18, a tornado has touched down three miles east of Spring Valley.

The Pierce County Sheriff said there are reports of extensive damage in the area, including to residential homes and barns.

The sheriff said so far, there are no reports of any injuries.

The National Weather Service said there are multiple trees and power lines down in the Pierce County area, as well as significant damage to area property.

Xcel Energy said 76 customers in the Spring Valley area are without power at this time. They hope to have it restored by 9:00 p.m.

On Wednesday, shortly before 5 p.m., a trained law enforcement officer reported seeing the twister on the ground, just east of Highway 63 and south of Martell, heading east in Pierce County.

A tornado has been confirmed in western Wisconsin.

Officials said it touched down near Spring Valley in Pierce County early Wednesday evening causing significant damages.

Law enforcement said it caused downed power lines, trees and significant damage to homes.

